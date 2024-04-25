Salman Khan Leads Celeb Roll Call At Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan Screening

: Salman Khan with Aayush Sharma at Ruslaan screening

It was a star-studded night on Thursday as some of the biggest stars of Bollywood assembled under one roof to attend the screening of Ruslaan. At the screening, the film's lead actor Aayush Sharma was seen posing with his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan. The Tiger star was seen attending the screening in a pink shirt and jeans. He also posed with Aayush and his nephew Ahil on the red carpet. The other Khan brothers Arbaaz and Sohail were also spotted at the screening. While Arbaaz was seen arriving solo for the screening, Sohail was spotted with his younger son Yohan.

Take a look at some pictures from the night:

The other attendees at the screening included Tusshar Kapoor, Zaheer Iqbal, Abbas–Mustan, Vidya Malvade among others.

Here are some pictures from the night:

An inside picture from the screening was also shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram feed. In the picture shared, he can be seen posing with his sister Arpita, Ruslaan star Aayush, nephew Ahil and niece Ayat.

A few days back, Aayush Sharma opened up on the journey behind his physical transformation in the film. Talking about his fitness regime, the actor said: "This is what happens when the director says we shoot the bare-body fight in 25 days. It's supposed to be in Azerbaijan, and we shoot at -6 degrees. Abs, which are cinematically important in reality, are the muscles that can betray you very soon. It takes time to come, a slight oversight, and your tummy is back out. Though it's not healthy to constantly be in a six-pack condition, I try my best to stay in shape. Contrary to popular opinion, maintaining the shoot condition throughout the year is neither healthy nor advised."

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, and directed by Karan L Butani, the film is set to release on April 26.