In Video Of Cow Vigilante Attack, Cops Watch As Family Begs For Mercy

A nomadic family in Jammu's Reasi district was allegedly attacked by cow vigilantes. Jammu: In chilling videos of an attack by 'Gau Rakshaks' or cow vigilantes on a family in Reasi in Jammu,



The tin shed, covered with tarpaulin, was a police post where the family of Sabir Ali, stopped by a mob of self-appointed cow protectors while travelling with their livestock, had taken shelter to save their lives.



Chased by the group armed with iron rods, the terrified family ran into the Police Observation Post near Talwara bridge. The mob, however, caught up with them and attacked the post as the handful of policemen - outnumbered - watched helplessly.



The family of five, including 75-year-old Sabir Ali and a nine-year-old girl, were beaten mercilessly by the men who shouted slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".



In the video, the elderly man falls to the ground, bleeding. The women rush to help him and one of them cradles his head, wailing loudly. The mob also set fire to the police post before taking away the family's cattle, which included 16 cows.



The policemen are pushed and asked to clear out by the mob.



Eleven people were arrested yesterday for the assault and the cows were reportedly found. The attackers were booked for lesser, bailable charges until the videos of their attack surfaced, said Tahir Bhat, a police officer.



But four members of the family that was thrashed have also been charged with transporting cattle without permission. They only had clearance from the forest department for four cows, Mr Bhat said.



Another officer, SDS Jamwal, told NDTV, "We advise these nomads to travel with their livestock in the day and avoid travel at night. They should travel with proper permission."



