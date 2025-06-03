"Not Losses, Outcomes Important": Chief Of Defence Staff On Op Sindoor

Losses suffered in a military conflict are not as important as the targeted outcome of that operation, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said Tuesday afternoon in a special lecture on 'Future Wars and Warfare' organised by the Savitribai Phule University in Pune.

General Chauhan also said the focus of Operation Sindoor - India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists from Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba killed 26 people - was to stop the Pak deep state from launching further terror attacks against India.

The Pahalgam attack, the General said, was an act of "profound cruelty... which is unacceptable in this modern world" and had led to "a kind of hatred (in India for Pak) ...a huge revulsion".

"What happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards the victims... because all were killed with headshots in front of their families and their children, and they were shot in the name of religion. This caused a huge revulsion... it revived memories because India has been the victim of a maximum number of terror acts... almost 20,000 people have been killed."