Venkaiah Naidu To Take Oath As Vice President Today

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 11, 2017 09:27 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Venkaiah Naidu To Take Oath As Vice President Today

Venkaiah Naidu received a grand welcome in Andhra Pradesh after winning Vice Presidential polls (PTI)

New Delhi:  M Venkaiah Naidu, 68, who was elected as India's 13th Vice President on August 5 will take oath today. Venkaiah Naidu had defeated former West Bengal Governor and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the opposition candidate. Mr Naidu is a two-time Union minister and four-time Rajya Sabha member. Before he was NDA's Vice Presidential candidate he held the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development. On winning the vice-presidential poll Mr Naidu said, "India stands for: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians, equally well. This is the mission for India." Venkaiah Naidu will succeed Hamid Ansari who finished his decade-long tenure as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman yesterday.

Here are the live updates:




Aug 11, 2017
09:27 (IST)
Vice President will take oath at 10.10 am. Mr Naidu is scheduled to reach Parliament around 10.30 am. 
Aug 11, 2017
09:10 (IST)
Aug 11, 2017
08:42 (IST)
Aug 11, 2017
08:39 (IST)
Venkaiah Naidu To Take Oath As India's 13th Vice President Today
Venkaiah Naidu will take oath this morning as India's 13th Vice President. Nominated by the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he won the Vice Presidential election last week. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am."


Aug 11, 2017
08:14 (IST)
13th Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu
Aug 11, 2017
08:13 (IST)
Mr Naidu would make later an entry into the house at 11 am for the first time after taking oath as the Vice President. 
Aug 11, 2017
08:11 (IST)
After taking oath as the Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu will be welcomed by the parliamentary affairs minister, Ananth Kumar. 
Aug 11, 2017
08:07 (IST)
Venkaiah Naidu will be sworn in as the Vice President today. 

Before the swearing in that will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am, Mr Naidu will visit the Gandhi Samadhi followed by DDU Marg to pay respects to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and to Sardar Patel.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READFormer Uber Chief Travis Kalanick Sued For Fraud
Vice-President of IndiaVenkaiah NaiduVice President 2017Vice presidential election 2017Vice Presidential electionsVenkaiah Naidu takes oath

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalFlipkart SaleAmazon SaleBest of Sale offers

................................ Advertisement ................................