Venkaiah Naidu To Take Oath As Vice President Today

New Delhi: M Venkaiah Naidu, 68, who was elected as India's 13th Vice President on August 5 will take oath today. Venkaiah Naidu had defeated former West Bengal Governor and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the opposition candidate. Mr Naidu is a two-time Union minister and four-time Rajya Sabha member. Before he was NDA's Vice Presidential candidate he held the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development. On winning the vice-presidential poll Mr Naidu said, "India stands for: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians, equally well. This is the mission for India." Venkaiah Naidu will succeed Hamid Ansari who finished his decade-long tenure as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman yesterday.
Here are the live updates:
Vice President will take oath at 10.10 am. Mr Naidu is scheduled to reach Parliament around 10.30 am.
Delhi: #VicePresident designate M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Patel Chowk pic.twitter.com/iOMdq50glh- ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2017
.@MVenkaiahNaidu visits Raj Ghat in Delhi, will take oath as India's 13th #VicePresident today (Pics: ANI)- NDTV (@ndtv) August 11, 2017
Updates: https://t.co/ynFGRRPE8Zpic.twitter.com/JwIx82U8o2
Venkaiah Naidu To Take Oath As India's 13th Vice President Today
Venkaiah Naidu will take oath this morning as India's 13th Vice President. Nominated by the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he won the Vice Presidential election last week. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am."
Venkaiah Naidu will take oath this morning as India's 13th Vice President. Nominated by the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he won the Vice Presidential election last week. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am."
Mr Naidu would make later an entry into the house at 11 am for the first time after taking oath as the Vice President.
After taking oath as the Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu will be welcomed by the parliamentary affairs minister, Ananth Kumar.
No more content