Venkaiah Naidu To Take Oath As Vice President Today

Venkaiah Naidu received a grand welcome in Andhra Pradesh after winning Vice Presidential polls (PTI)

M Venkaiah Naidu, 68, who was elected as India's 13th Vice President on August 5 will take oath today. Venkaiah Naidu had defeated former West Bengal Governor and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the opposition candidate. Mr Naidu is a two-time Union minister and four-time Rajya Sabha member. Before he was NDA's Vice Presidential candidate he held the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development. On winning the vice-presidential poll Mr Naidu said, "India stands for: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians, equally well. This is the mission for India." Venkaiah Naidu will succeed Hamid Ansari who finished his decade-long tenure as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman yesterday.