Venkaiah Naidu To Take Oath As India's 13th Vice President Today

After winning the highest vote share in three decades in the Veep election, Venkaiah Naidu to take over as Vice President of India from Hamid Ansari today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 11, 2017 09:24 IST
M Venkaiah Naidu got the highest votes for a vice presidential candidate in 44 years.

New Delhi:  M Venkaiah Naidu will take oath this morning as India's 13th Vice President. Nominated by the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he won the Vice Presidential election last week. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am. 

Prior to the formal function, Mr Naidu, 68, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the capital. He will also pay tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar. 

With 516 votes, Mr Naidu won 67.9 per cent vote share in the 15th Veep election, defeating the opposition's candidate, Gopalkrishna Gandhi. It was the highest vote share in 30 years.

Mr Naidu quit as a senior cabinet minister in the NDA government and the ruling BJP after being named vice presidential candidate. 

Outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari, yesterday, said there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country and the atmosphere of acceptance is under threat. Mr Naidu, seemed to take on Mr Ansari's comments, saying such comments are ''political propaganda".
 

