UP's Woman Cop Stands Up To Bullies, Tells Them, 'Police Are Doing Their Job'

A woman police officer in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr stood up to bullying by a group of angry BJP workers, after one of them was issued a challan and arrested for driving without required papers of his motorcycle.In the video footage of the incident that has gone viral, Circle Officer (CO) Shreshtha Thakur confronts a mob of BJP workers who are raising slogans against the police. They also misbehave and argue with her. Ms Thakur can be heard telling them that "she will add additional sections for creating public disorder"."You please go and get written orders from the Chief Minister that the police have no right to check vehicles... that we can't do our job. Hum raat mein parivar ko chhor ke duty karte hain, maze lene ke liye nahi (we leave our families at home at night not to have fun but to do our job)," she tells them sternly.She also said, "You (BJP workers) are bringing a bad name to your party... people will soon start saying that you are BJP's goondas."The incident took place on Friday afternoon when BJP's district-level worker Pramod Lodhi was issued a challan for not having proper documentation of his vehicle. The man then allegedly misbehaved with police officers following which he was arrested, the police said.The BJP workers created ruckus outside the court where he was produced and Ms Thakur's office. They alleged that he was arrested because he refused to pay bribe to a police officer. A man, who is seen arguing with her, tells her that Mr Lodhi was asked Rs 2,000, a claim that she refuted and said that the police issued challans to thousands of offenders and nobody had an issue except for him.A few weeks ago, a woman police officer Charu Nigam was seen wiping her tears after she was shouted at and threatened by senior BJP leader and Gorakhpur lawmaker Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.The India Police Service (IPS) officer was trying to control women protesters who had blocked a road while demanding a ban on liquor shops, when a minor clash erupted.A well-known doctor, Mr Agarwal started shouting at Ms Nigam, saying, "Main aapse baat nahin kar raha hoon... mujhe tum kuch na batao. Chup raho tum! Bardasht ke bahar mat jao (I am not speaking to you. Don't tell me anything. You keep quiet. Don't cross your limits)".He justified his outburst later saying Ms Nigam used brute force against pregnant and old women protesting against illicit liquor sale.