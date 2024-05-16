Morocco Offers Scholarships To Indian Students, Check Details

Morocco is offering 10 scholarships for the academic year 2024-25 to Indian students interested in pursuing their Bachelor's education in public Moroccan higher education institutions.

The scholarships are available in various fields of study, including medical studies, paramedical studies, commerce and accounting studies, engineering and technology sciences, veterinarian and agricultural sciences, and architecture.

Interested candidates should apply by sending their applications to cs3.ed nic.in. The deadline for submission was May 15, 2024.

It is important to note that French is the primary language of instruction in most Moroccan higher education institutions, particularly in scientific, technical, and economic fields. Therefore, candidates accepted in these fields but lacking proficiency in French will be required to undertake French language classes during the academic year 2024-2025 at dedicated institutions in their home country.

Upon completion of the language programme, students' French language skills will be assessed, and successful candidates will be assigned fields of study, which are non-negotiable.

Check the detailed notification here

Additionally, Arabic Literature and Language, as well as Islamic Studies, are taught in Arabic. Candidates for these courses must demonstrate proficiency in the Arabic language. Studies in the field of law are offered in both Arabic and French.

For more information and a list of training and education institutions, students can visit the websites of AMCI (amci.ma/publications), the Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation, the Ministry of National Education, Professional Training, Higher Education, and Scientific Research, and the Office of Professional Training and Promotion of Labor.

Registration Process for residents and diplomats

Foreign applicants residing in Morocco and holding Moroccan diplomas are subject to the same registration conditions as Moroccan students. They should apply directly to the training establishments and are not eligible for scholarships provided by AMCI.

Foreign candidates residing in Morocco with foreign diplomas can submit their applications to AMCI through their accredited embassies in Morocco, but they are not eligible for AMCI scholarships.