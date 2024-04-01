Viral Video: Woman Exposes Scammers Who Posed As Police Officers. Internet Is Impressed

The viral video has amassed more than 9.3 million views on Instagram

Scammers are preying on people's hopes and anxieties, especially those working hard for a better future. A recent Instagram post exposed a scam where fraudsters impersonate police officers to steal money. This specific case highlights how scammers exploit a person's identity. The targeted woman, Charanjeet Kaur, exposed the scam by revealing she was the person they claimed to have arrested!

In the viral video shared on Instagram, Charanjeet Kaur is seen speaking to someone on WhatsApp with a display picture of two police officers. The man on the phone claims to be an inspector from the Delhi Police and notifies her of the arrest of her sister, Charanjeet Kaur, for allegedly blackmailing a minister's son. Subsequently, the individual posing as the inspector requests Rs 20,000 for the release of her sister. Annoyed by the situation, the woman confronts the man, disclosing that she is indeed the same person they claim to have arrested.

Ms Kaur in the caption wrote, "Police ki dp dekhke log aise moments mei bhot dar jaate hain fir jald baazi mei bina soche smjhe paise transfer kardete hai and isi chakkaar mei fraud ka shikaar ban jaate hain. I knew about this scam pehle se isliye mai bach gayi. Please share this among all your family and friend circle taaki wo aise scams se bach sake! (People are afraid when they see the police DP and transfer money without thinking twice, becoming victims of fraud. I was aware of this fraud and managed to save myself. Please share this with your family and friends so that you can prevent such scams)"

See the video:



The video caught the attention of the netizens and many users shared similar stories of scammers they faced.

Narrating the incident, a user wrote, "My father also received a fraud call... They said 'Your son's name is Yogesh?' He said that your son is in the police station, he has been accused of a sexual assault case and I was sitting at home with my elder brother, watching TV. He was saying that if you want to compromise send it Rs 30,000 or else he will be jailed..."

"Same happened with me i mean my mom was traumatised but yeah we didn't lose any money to scam," another user wrote on Instagram.

"Delhi Policeman having Pakistani Accent, Of course it's a genuine call," the third user wrote.



