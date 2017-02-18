Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: 250 Crorepatis In Fray For Phase 3

New Delhi: The third phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place on Sunday. Over 826 candidates from 105 political parties, including 6 national parties, 7 state parties, 92 unrecognised parties and 225 independent candidates are contesting for the 69 assembly seats of the 12 districts in the third phase.
However, the key parties to watch out for in these elections are BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress.
Over 250 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the third phase. Of these 61 candidates belong to the BJP. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is close second with 56 candidates. The ruling Samajwadi Party has fielded 51 crorepati candidates. Meanwhile, Congress which has an alliance with the Samajwadi Party has 7 crorepati candidates for the third phase of assemble polls.
Anup Kumar Gupta of the Samajwadi Party is the richest candidate with assets worth over Rs 42 crore. Ajay Kapoor of Congress (Rs 31 crore) and Seema Sachan from Samajwadi Party (Rs 29 crore) are the other two richest candidates, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.
More than 2.4 crore voters will vote for 826 candidates contesting the elections.
Here is a breakdown of rich candidates for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017:
|Party
|Total number of candidates analyzed
|No of Rich Candidates
|BJP
|68
|61
|BSP
|67
|56
|SP
|59
|51
|RLD
|40
|13
|Lok Dal
|21
|8
|Cong
|14
|7
|Peace Party
|12
|4
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM)
|6
|1
|CPM
|3
|1
|Others
|298
|24
|IND
|225
|24
|Total
|813
|250
|Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR