Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: 250 Crorepatis In Fray For Phase 3

Over 2.4 crore people will vote in the Phase 3 of Uttar Pradesh elections. (file photo)

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates - Phase 3 Party Total number of candidates analyzed No of Rich Candidates BJP 68 61 BSP 67 56 SP 59 51 RLD 40 13 Lok Dal 21 8 Cong 14 7 Peace Party 12 4 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) 6 1 CPM 3 1 Others 298 24 IND 225 24 Total 813 250 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

The third phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place on Sunday. Over 826 candidates from 105 political parties, including 6 national parties, 7 state parties, 92 unrecognised parties and 225 independent candidates are contesting for the 69 assembly seats of the 12 districts in the third phase.However, the key parties to watch out for in these elections are BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress.Over 250 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the third phase. Of these 61 candidates belong to the BJP. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is close second with 56 candidates. The ruling Samajwadi Party has fielded 51 crorepati candidates. Meanwhile, Congress which has an alliance with the Samajwadi Party has 7 crorepati candidates for the third phase of assemble polls.Anup Kumar Gupta of the Samajwadi Party is the richest candidate with assets worth over Rs 42 crore. Ajay Kapoor of Congress (Rs 31 crore) and Seema Sachan from Samajwadi Party (Rs 29 crore) are the other two richest candidates, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.More than 2.4 crore voters will vote for 826 candidates contesting the elections.Here is a breakdown of rich candidates for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017: