"Our Gods, Goddesses Not That Powerful": Samajwadi MLA Indrajeet Saroj

Samajwadi Party MLA Indrajeet Saroj on Tuesday reiterated his remarks questioning the role of Indian gods and goddesses during historical invasions by figures such as Muhammad Ghori. Speaking to ANI, Saroj emphasized that the gods and goddesses of the country should have cursed the invaders and turned them into ashes.

"Our gods and goddesses were not that powerful. In 712 AD, Muhammad Bin Qasim came to this country from Arabia and looted the country. Muhammad Ghori came to this country to loot the place. So, what did the gods and goddesses of this country do? They should have cursed the Muslims. They would turn into ashes, die, and become blind. It means that there is something that is lacking, and our gods and goddesses are not that powerful," the Samajwadi Party MLA said.

On Monday, at an event in Uttar Pradesh, Saroj said that if India's temples had power, then invaders like Mohammad Bin Qasim, Mahmud Ghaznavi and Mohammad Ghori would not have come to the country.

Recently, another Samajwadi Party leader, Ramji Lal Suma,n sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king. He called him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

On March 26, violence erupted outside the residence of the Rajya Sabha MP in Agra. Unidentified individuals resorted to pelting stones, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside.

Meanwhile, Karni Sena, a Kshatriya community organization on Saturday organised a 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rana Sanga, the revered ruler of Mewar.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is remembered for his valour and sacrifices, particularly in his resistance against the Mughal invasions. His legacy continues to inspire Kshatriya communities like the Karni Sena, who regard him as a symbol of pride and bravery.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)