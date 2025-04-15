Admissions Open At IIT Guwahati's BSc In Data Science And AI, Check Details To Apply

IIT Guwahati has invited applications from interested candidates for its BSc (Hons) in Data Science and AI. The four-year Bachelors of Science (Hons) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence programme will be offered by the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The course is designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills in AI and Data Science, providing industry-aligned learning, global exposure, and flexible exit options.



The registrations for the course started on April 14, 2025 and will close on May 30, 2025. The programme will begin on September 1, 2025. For more information and application submission, applicants can visit official website: www.iitg.ac.in/oes/odp/

Programme allows multiple entry-exit

The programme will also allow students to take an exit at different stages with recognised certifications. Those who exit the course after first year are awarded with an Advanced Certificate in DS and AI. Applicants who pursue two-year course are eligible for a Diploma in DS and AI, those who complete the three-year course are eligible for BSc Degree in DS and AI. After the completion of four-year course, candidates are eligible for BSc (Honours) Degree in DS and AI.



Students who exit at Certificate, Diploma, or BSc degree stage can rejoin after a one-year gap to continue their education.

Who can apply

The program is designed for a diverse range of learners, including high school graduates from both science and non-science backgrounds who wish to pursue a dual degree or earn a second degree from a premier institute. It is also ideal for working professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to upskill in AI and Data Science, as well as individuals looking to transition into new careers or expand their expertise in high-demand fields.

Eligibility criteria and admission process

Class 12 or equivalent with minimum 60 per cent marks (aggregate) from a recognised board or university

Mathematics as a compulsory subject in Class 12 or equivalent

Direct admission for candidates who were eligible for JEE (Advanced) in any year

Other candidates must pass an online qualifier test (a preparatory online course is available to help students prepare)

Graduates of this program can pursue roles such as Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Researcher, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, Big Data Engineer, and AI Consultant, among others. Upon completing the BSc (Hons) degree in DS and AI, students will be eligible to appear for GATE and other competitive exams, enabling them to pursue higher education or advance into professional roles.