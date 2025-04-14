Video: Congress MLA Grabs BJP Leader By Collar, Slaps Him In Rajasthan

Congress MLA Indira Meena had an altercation with a local BJP leader in Sawaimadhopur district over the installation of a commemorative plaque at the site of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.

A video made rounds on social media showing Ms Meena purportedly grabbing BJP mandal president Hanuman Dixit by the collar while he was sitting in a car.

The incident happened Sunday night at Ambedkar Chowk in Boli town.

The skirmish happened when Ms Meena found the commemorative plaque bearing her name removed from the plinth of an Ambedkar statue.

She accused the BJP leaders present there of removing the plaque.

The MLA then grabbed Mr Dixit by the collar, an act that led to the involvement of police.

The plaque has now been kept at the local police station.

BJP District President Man Singh Gurjar condemned Meena's actions as "shameful." Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa also said that Indira Meena's conduct was inappropriate.

"We should be sending a message of social harmony, especially on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Every individual should respect the dignity of Dr Ambedkar," he said in Jaipur.

