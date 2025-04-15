UP Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out By This Date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has recently denied reports claiming that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on April 15, 2025. While the board has not yet confirmed any official date for the announcement of the results, the results are expected to be out anytime after April 20, 2025. As per reports, the results can be announced between April 20-25, 2025.

The board is currently working on finalising the results for Class 10 and 12. Along with the results, the board will also announce the names of the toppers.

Once released, students can check their results on these websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

ndtv.in/education/results

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Around 27,32, 216 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, while 27,05,017 for Class 12 exam. A total of 54.37 lakh students had registered-for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

UP Board Class 10 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

2024: 89.55%

2023: 89.78%

2022: 88.18%

2021: 99.53%

2020: 83.31%

2019: 80.07%

UP Board Class 12 Results: Past Five Years' Performance