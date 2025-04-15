Advertisement

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out By This Date

While UPMSP has not yet confirmed any official date for the announcement of the results, the results are expected to be out after April 20, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out By This Date
UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025.
Education Result
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has recently denied reports claiming that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on April 15, 2025. While the board has not yet confirmed any official date for the announcement of the results, the results are expected to be out anytime after April 20, 2025. As per reports, the results can be announced between April 20-25, 2025.  
The board is currently working on finalising the results for Class 10 and 12. Along with the results, the board will also announce the names of the toppers. 

Once released, students can check their results on these websites:

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upmspresults.up.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • results.nic.in
  • ndtv.in/education/results

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Around 27,32, 216 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, while 27,05,017 for Class 12 exam.  A total of 54.37 lakh students had registered-for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

UP Board Class 10 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

  • 2024: 89.55%
  • 2023: 89.78%
  • 2022: 88.18%
  • 2021: 99.53%
  • 2020: 83.31%
  • 2019: 80.07%  

UP Board Class 12 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

  • 2024: 82.60%
  • 2023: 75.52%
  • 2022: 85.33%
  • 2021: 97.47%
  • 2020: 74%
  • 2019- 70.16%
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UP Board Exam, UP Board Exam 2025, UP Board Exam Results
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now