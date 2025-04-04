UP Board Class 10, 12 Evaluation Process Over, Check Result Date Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has noted on Thursday that the board has completed the evaluation of the answer sheets of the board exam. The evaluation process was conducted from March 19 to April 2, 2025 in all 261 centers of the state. Over 3 crore high school and intermediate exam answer sheets were evaluated during the process under strict supervision with CCTV cameras equipped with audio recorders.



An official notification by the board read, "The evaluation of answer sheets allotted to all 261 evaluation centers established in every district of the state has been fully completed as of today, April 2, 2025."

Almost 1.5 lakh evaluators were involved in the process of evaluating the answer sheets of 51,37,233 students who took the UP Board's high school and intermediate exams.



UPMSP is expected to declare the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams by mid April. As per reports, the results are likely to be out by April 20-25, 2025. UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Around 27,32, 216 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, while 27,05,017 for Class 12 exam.



Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website UPMSP by using their login credentials. Results will also be available via SMS and other digital platforms for easy access.

Once announced, the results will be accessible on the following official websites:

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

2024: 89.55%

2023: 89.78%

2022: 88.18%

2021: 99.53%

2020: 83.31%

2019: 80.07%

UP Board Class 12 Results: Past Five Years' Performance