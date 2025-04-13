UP Board Results 2025: Class 10, 12 Results Not Releasing On April 15, Confirms UPMSP

UP Board Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially denied reports claiming that the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 will be declared on April 15.

In a notice, the board stated that false information is being shared on social media and other platforms, wrongly suggesting that the results will be announced at 2 PM on April 15, 2025. UPMSP confirmed that no official date has been announced yet.

Once released, students can check their results on these websites:



UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check Your Result On Official Website

Step 1. Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the result link (Class 10 or Class 12)

Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4. Click submit

Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download and save your mark sheet for future use



UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 : How To Check Results On NDTV

Students can also check their UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on the NDTV Education portal by following these steps:

Step 1. Go to: ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2. Find and click on 'Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'

Step 3. Choose the appropriate class:

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required information

Step 5. Submit the details to view and download your marksheet

This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, and the checking of papers began on March 17. A total of 54.37 lakh students registered-27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12.