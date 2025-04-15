Swiggy Signs Deal With Labour Ministry, Seeks To Generate Lakhs Of Jobs

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy, one of India's largest food delivery platforms, as part of a broader initiative to strengthen employment opportunities through public-private partnerships.

Swiggy, which currently operates in over 500 cities, has been instrumental in generating employment across various sectors. With nearly 5 crore job opportunities listed on its platform, the collaboration is expected to enhance access to skilled manpower for both employers and job seekers. The MoU is part of a series of agreements the Ministry is forging with private agencies to bridge the gap between demand and supply in the labour market.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Union Labour and Environment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: "The National Career Service (NCS) portal is emerging as a single-window system for job seekers. It currently holds data on over 31 crore individuals registered on the Shram portal. This integration will allow employers to efficiently search for specific manpower, such as 50 civil engineers in a 50-km radius of Noida, without the need to advertise externally."

Mandaviya emphasised that the NCS portal will streamline the hiring process and serve as a comprehensive platform for both skill development and employment opportunities.

"Employers can access the NCS portal, input their manpower requirements, and instantly identify qualified candidates. This will revolutionise job matching in India," he added.

He also expressed optimism about the future, noting that Swiggy alone is expected to create 10 to 12 lakh new job opportunities in the next two to three years.

"Many more institutions are lined up to sign similar MoUs. I believe the NCS portal will become the premier platform not only in India but globally, helping employers fulfil their workforce needs while offering dignified employment to millions," Mandaviya said.

Salbh Srivastava, Operations In-Charge at Swiggy, said: "Today, I feel fortunate to be part of this collaboration with the NCS. Swiggy has created lakhs of jobs over the past decade, and through this partnership, we will be able to connect with more skilled individuals. The NCS will certainly help us scale our hiring efforts and enhance employment generation across the country."

Srivastava confirmed that Swiggy plans to integrate more skilled workers through the NCS platform, with an estimated 10 to 12 lakh new jobs projected over the next few years.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and thank everyone involved for making this happen," he added.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards integrating technology with employment services, aiming to make India's labour ecosystem more efficient, accessible, and inclusive.

