21 Killed In UP Train Accident, Human Error Likely, Claim Locals: 10 Points

Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh: Human error may have led to the massive train tragedy that killed 21 and injured over 90 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, according to locals. Thirteen coaches of the high-speed Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed around 5:45 pm; two crashed into a residential area, ramming a house and a college. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry into the accident, saying strict action will be taken in case of lapses. The state police said that the Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) will "investigate into the causes of the accident" and look at any aspect of "sabotage".