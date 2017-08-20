21 Killed In UP Train Accident, Human Error Likely, Claim Locals: 10 Points

Angements of Buses has been done for the clearance of the stranded passengers & for any further detail contact following Helpline no pic.twitter.com/86AirnBLyp— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2017
#UtkalExpress मुज़फ्फरनगर ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट हेल्प लाइन नंबर #uppolicepic.twitter.com/9OoKSy6a7s— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 19, 2017
