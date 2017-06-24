Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Gets Lowest Opening Day Figure Since 2012

Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Tubelight, which finally released in theatres on Friday, has opened to a positive response on day one. The Kabir Khan-directed film has managed to collect Rs 21.15 crore on its opening day, which is the second highest in this year, according to Box Office India report. The numbers are good, but are not the expected figures from a Salman Khan Eid release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Tubelight has failed to surpass the day one collection of the actor's previous Eid releases like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick. Mr Adarsh shared the first day box-office collection of Salman's last five releases and Sultan topped the list with an earning of Rs 36.54 crore.
Highlights
- Tubelight failed to surpass day one collection of Sultan
- Salman's Sultan earned Rs 36.54 crore on day one
- The film has received a mixed response from critics and audience
Take a look at the box-office collection of Tubelight here:
#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2017
Salman and Eid - Day 1...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2017
2012: #ETT 32.93 cr
2014: #Kick 26.40 cr
2015: #BB 27.25 cr
2016: #Sultan 36.54 cr
2017: #Tubelight 21.15 cr
Salman Khan's Tubelight has received a mixed response from the film critics and audience.
Meanwhile, our critics are also divided about their opinion on Salman Khan's film and performance.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen described Salman Khan's performance as one of his worst. He gave the film just one star out of five. Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars. He wrote, " Its shine might be inconsistent, but when Tubelight does achieve full wattage, which is frequently enough to stand out, it does light up the screen. Watch it even if you aren't a Salman Khan fan. Tubelight does much more than just entertain."
Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war. The film also stars Salman's brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and child artiste Matin Rey. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the film.