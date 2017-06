Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Gets Lowest Opening Day Figure Since 2012

Highlights Tubelight failed to surpass day one collection of Sultan Salman's Sultan earned Rs 36.54 crore on day one The film has received a mixed response from critics and audience

Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Tubelight, which finally released in theatres on Friday, has opened to a positive response on day one. The Kabir Khan-directed film has managed to collect Rs 21.15 crore on its opening day, which is the second highest in this year, according to Box Office India report. The numbers are good, but are not the expected figures from a Salman Khan Eid release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.has failed to surpass the day one collection of the actor's previous Eid releases likeand. Mr Adarsh shared the first day box-office collection of Salman's last five releases andtopped the list with an earning of Rs 36.54 crore.Take a look at the box-office collection ofhere:Meanwhile, our critics are also divided about their opinion on Salman Khan's film and performance. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen described Salman Khan's performance as one of his worst. He gave the film just one star out of five. Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars. He wrote, " Its shine might be inconsistent, but whendoes achieve full wattage, which is frequently enough to stand out, it does light up the screen. Watch it even if you aren't a Salman Khan fan.does much more than just entertain."is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war. The film also stars Salman's brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and child artiste Matin Rey. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the film.