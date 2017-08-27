'Those Who Take To Violence Won't Be Spared': PM After Haryana Violence

Amid violence in Haryana over conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, no matter who they are."On his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said "India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form.""On one hand we await our festivals but on the other hand, when we hear about instances of violence, it is natural to be worried," he said in oblique reference to the Haryana violence.His remarks came after violent clashes in Haryana and neighbouring states Punjab after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda sect with a wide following in Punjab and Haryana states, was found guilty on Friday of raping two followers in a case dating back to 2002.The Dera chief supporters rampaged in response, attacking railway stations, petrol stations and television vans in towns across Punjab and Haryana, witnesses said. At least 36 people have died and over 250 injured in the clashes.On Saturday, the Punjab and Haryana court reprimanded Haryana and the central governments over the deadly rioting. The court did not spare PM Modi saying, "He is the Prime Minister of not the BJP but of India." The court was responding to Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who is representing the centre, saying that Friday's violence was a matter of the state.