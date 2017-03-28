Terrorists Storm Cop's House In Kashmir's Shopian, Threaten Family

In a second such incident in weeks, terrorists on Monday evening barged into the house of two policemen brothers in south Kashmir's Shopian district, threatened their family and opened fire in the air before fleeing.The two policemen, Assistant Sub-inspector Dilbar Ahmad and Constable Reyaz Ahmad, and their family were not injured in the incident, police said.Earlier this month, at least a dozen terrorists had barged into the house of a police officer when he wasn't in, held his family hostage and vandalised the house. The attackers had told the family that "since the police are damaging the property of the families of militants and those who give shelter to them, we (militants) are going to retaliate."Terrorists should realise that they too have families, the Jammu and Kashmir police had retaliated in a strong warning after the attack. "Militants should realise they too have families. Let militants take this as a warning," Jammu and Kashmir director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid told NDTV.The police chief had also said, "This is between police and terrorists, families should not be brought into this conflict. If the police start doing this, what will happen to their families?"The families of policemen came under mob attacks during last year's unrest in the valley after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani. The homes of several policemen were vandalised by crowds after separatist groups named some officers, accusing them of killings and harassing people.