Swine Flu Claims 8 More Lives In Gujarat, As Number Of Dead Reaches 288

As per a health bulletin issued by the state government last evening, eight persons infected with H1N1 virus died in different parts of the state, while 193 new cases were registered.

All India | | Updated: August 23, 2017 03:04 IST
1,877 patients are being treated for swine flu across Gujarat right now (Representational)

Ahmedabad:  The death toll in Gujarat due to swine flu infection since January this year has reached 288, as eight more deaths were reported yesterday.

Two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad city and one each in Vadodara city, Surat city, Rajkot city, Surat district, Anand district and Kutch district.

At present, 1,877 H1N1-infected people are being treated in hospitals across Gujarat. Of them, 22 are on ventilator support, while eight others died in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Central government's three-member team of experts today arrived here to take stock of the situation.

The team met Gujarat Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary and health department officials before visiting the civil hospital here, said a government release.

The Central team directed the health officials to visit private hospitals in the state to provide guidance to doctors, staff members as well as patients about the treatment of swine flu.

