Rajasthan Ex Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive For Covid, Swine Flu

In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health, he said. (File)

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.

In a post on X, the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season.

"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Mr Gehlot said.

पिछले कुछ दिनों से बुखार होने के कारण आज डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर जांच करवाईं जिसमें कोविड और स्वाइन फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है। इस कारण अगले सात दिन तक मुलाकात नहीं कर सकूंगा।



इस बदलते मौसम में आप सब भी अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 2, 2024

"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)