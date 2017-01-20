Singer Mika Singh Attends Donald Trump's Pre-Inauguration Dinner

Enjoying this wonderful party..thanxx @IvankaTrump for such a great hospitality.. it is lovely meeting you God bless

pic.twitter.com/0sLcWsekKW - King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Pop singer Mika Singh was invited for the pre-inaugration dinner organised by US President-elect Donald Trump. The 39-year-old singer took to social media to share picture from the party and said he was honoured to be a part of the guest list. He also clicked a selfie alongside Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka"What a privilege it is being in the same vicinity as @realDonaldTrump...His presence has brightened up the whole evening. Enjoying this wonderful party thanxx @ivankatrump...," Mr Singh wrote on Twitter.Ivanka Trump wore a white gown with a slimming black waist and matching monochrome earrings for the party, while Mr Singh wore an all-black ensemble.Indians have been grabbing a lot of limelight amid Mr Trump taking his place as US president. Popular Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert for the US President-elect with a scintillating performance to crowd of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial.A Hindu priest will be among various religious leaders who will offer prayers at the National Prayer Service of Mr Trump on Saturday, a day after he is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.After Mr Trump takes oath of office as the newly elected President and delivers his inaugural address, he will be escorted to Statuary Hall in the US Capitol for the traditional Inaugural Luncheon. As the 20th century progressed, White House luncheons became more and more elaborate.