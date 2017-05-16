Salman Khan's Tubelight Gets A Twitter Emoji. Now We Wait For The Radio Song It's a special day for Salman Khan's Tubelight as the makers will release the Radio song today and because now it has an emoji

46 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Tubelight. (Image courtesy: Kabir Khan) New Delhi: Highlights Tubelight is the first Bollywood film to get an emoji The teaser of Tubelight release on May 4 and it was an instant hit Salman Khan's Tubelight will release on June 23 Tubelight. After Radio song today and because director Kabir Khan announced that Tubelight has a Twitter emoji now. Kabir Khan tweeted that Tubelight is the 'first Bollywood film' to get a personalised emoji, which is inspired from Salman Khan's first look for the film. Salman Khan replied saying: "Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh emoji." Ever since the announcement, '#TubelightKiEid' has been trending on Twitter. Tubelight is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's third film together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Here are Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's tweets.

Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan@TwitterIndia — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) May 16, 2017

.@kabirkhankk Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh #TubelightKiEid emoji! @TubelightKiEid@amarbutala@TwitterIndiahttps://t.co/4lsnGhXGaj — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 16, 2017



The Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Pawan aka Bajrangi. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of an Indo-Sino war and Salman's brother Sohail Khan plays one of the soldiers fighting in the Indian Army.



Watch the teaser of Salman Khan's Tubelight





Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu while Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Of Shah Rukh's role, Kabir told Indian Express: "It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn't have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar." Tubelight will release on June 23.



After Tubelight, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.



It's a special day for Salman Khan's. After an intriguing teaser , the makers will release thesong today and because director Kabir Khan announced thathas a Twitter emoji now. Kabir Khan tweeted that Tubelight is the 'first Bollywood film' to get a personalised emoji, which is inspired from Salman Khan's first look for the film. Salman Khan replied saying: "Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh emoji." Ever since the announcement, '#TubelightKiEid' has been trending on Twitter.is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's third film together afterand. Here are Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's tweets.The teaser of Tubelight released on May 4 and it was an instant hit on the social media. Salman Khan's character is portrayed as goofy and emotional similar to's Pawan aka Bajrangi.is set against the backdrop of an Indo-Sino war and Salman's brother Sohail Khan plays one of the soldiers fighting in the Indian Army.Watch the teaser of Salman Khan'salso stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu while Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Of Shah Rukh's role, Kabir told Indian Express: "It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn't have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar."will release on June 23.After, Salman Khan will be seen inwith Katrina Kaif. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film is a sequel to