Salman Khan's Tubelight Gets A Twitter Emoji. Now We Wait For The Radio Song

It's a special day for Salman Khan's Tubelight as the makers will release the Radio song today and because now it has an emoji

All India | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2017 14:07 IST
46 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Salman Khan's Tubelight Gets A Twitter Emoji. Now We Wait For The Radio Song

Salman Khan in Tubelight. (Image courtesy: Kabir Khan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tubelight is the first Bollywood film to get an emoji
  2. The teaser of Tubelight release on May 4 and it was an instant hit
  3. Salman Khan's Tubelight will release on June 23
It's a special day for Salman Khan's Tubelight. After an intriguing teaser, the makers will release the Radio song today and because director Kabir Khan announced that Tubelight has a Twitter emoji now. Kabir Khan tweeted that Tubelight is the 'first Bollywood film' to get a personalised emoji, which is inspired from Salman Khan's first look for the film. Salman Khan replied saying: "Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh emoji." Ever since the announcement, '#TubelightKiEid' has been trending on Twitter. Tubelight is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's third film together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Here are Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's tweets.
 
 

The teaser of Tubelight released on May 4 and it was an instant hit on the social media. Salman Khan's character is portrayed as goofy and emotional similar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Pawan aka Bajrangi. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of an Indo-Sino war and Salman's brother Sohail Khan plays one of the soldiers fighting in the Indian Army.

Watch the teaser of Salman Khan's Tubelight
 

Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu while Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Of Shah Rukh's role, Kabir told Indian Express: "It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn't have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar." Tubelight will release on June 23.

After Tubelight, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

Trending

Share this story on

46 Shares
ALSO READArvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita In Twitter War With Kapil Mishra
salman khansalman khan tubelighttubelight emoji

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart SaleHTC U11

................................ Advertisement ................................