Salman Khan Cycles Past Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat And Does The Unthinkable

278 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan recently launched a range of Being Human cycles Salman Khan can be often spotted cycling in Mumbai Salman Khan's Tubelight releases on June 23 Dabangg star, who waved when people called out his name. But our favorite moment was Slaman shouting Shah Rukh Khan's name outside Mannat and his mischievous smile thereafter. Watch the video right here:

Salman Khan recently launched a collection of cycles under his Being Human brand. (PS: Salmna was using one of the Being Human cycles.) The 51-year-old actor is often spotted cycling on the roads of Mumbai and once he was joined by SRK and his eldest son Aryan.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, both 51, have co-starred in films like Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (in which Salman had a special appearance).



Salman Khan is the star of upcoming film Tubelight, which is directed by Kabir Khan. Interestingly Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the Salman's film, which will open in theatres on June 23.



Salman Khan's film, which is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war of 1962, also features his britehr Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.



