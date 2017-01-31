Relationship With India Will Continue To Be Stronger: White House

Washington: The relationship between the US and India will continue to grow stronger under President Donald Trump, a top White House official has said. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's comment came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new US President had a telephonic conversation last week.
Mr Spicer said that the two leaders had "a great conversation" last week. "They had a great conversation the other day and the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow stronger in this country," Mr Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference yesterday.
However, the White House official did not respond to a question on expansion of the UN Security Council seat when asked about previous president Barack Obama's endorsement for India as a permanent member of the 15-member body.
"I'm not going to get any further with respect to seats on the Security Council," Mr Spicer said.
The two leaders had a telephonic conversation last week during which President Trump invited PM Modi to visit the United States later this year.
The White House said that the two leaders spoke on strengthening the defence partnership between the US and India. "President Trump emphasised that the United States considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," the White House said while addressing the media after the phone call.
During the presidential election campaign, Trump had spoken of strengthening ties with India if elected to power. The significance of India-US partnership was reflected in the fact that President Trump called PM Modi before he spoke with important allies like Britain, Germany and Japan
PM Modi had built a strong rapport with former US President Barack Obama who was the first sitting US president to pay a second visit to India during the Republic Day celebrations in 2015.
(with inputs from PTI)