Ramadan 2017: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status Ramadan is a month of the Islamic calendar in which Prophet Muhammad is said to have revealed their holy book - the Qu'ran - to Muslims.

Ramadan 2017: Ramadan is a month of fasting during the daylight hours from dawn to sunset. Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

After Eid-ul-fitr, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety. Enjoy every purifying moment of Ramadan! Be blessed!

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. Happy Ramadan. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!

May this Ramadan bring you the utmost in peace and prosperity.

Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you!

May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you. Happy Ramadan!

May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage That will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!

As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!

That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Kareem!



Here are some well wishes, greetings and messages to share with your dear ones this Ramadan: