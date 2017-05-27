Ramadan 2017: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

Ramadan 2017: Ramadan is a month of fasting during the daylight hours from dawn to sunset.
Here are some well wishes, greetings and messages to share with your dear ones this Ramadan:
- Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.
- After Eid-ul-fitr, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety. Enjoy every purifying moment of Ramadan! Be blessed!
- As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!
- Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. Happy Ramadan.
- I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!
- May this Ramadan bring you the utmost in peace and prosperity.
- Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you!
- May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you. Happy Ramadan!
- May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage That will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!
- As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!
- That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Kareem!