For Talks With Anyone Willing, Rajnath Singh Heads To Kashmir: 10 Points

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that he was going to Jammu and Kashmir with an "open mind" and is ready to meet with anyone who wishes to help resolve differences through dialogue, as he prepared for a four-day visit to the state. Mr Singh will travel to Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu and Rajouri and meet civil society members, leaders of political and social outfits, business leaders and others in a trip seen as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech in which he had sounded a fresh reach-out to the people of the Valley.
"I am going with an open mind and I am willing to meet all those who come to meet me. We want a resolution to the problems," Mr Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in New Delhi on Friday.
A government statement said during his visit, the Home Minister will meet Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
He will also review the works related to the Prime Minister's development package of Rs 80,000 crore announced in 2015 and security situation in the state, it said.
Mr Singh will interact with the personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), who have been in the forefront of the anti-terrorist operations in the state, in Anantnag.
On Sunday, Mr Singh is expected to attend a comprehensive security review meeting with the chief minister and the top brass of the Army, CRPF and state police.
Mr Singh is also likely to interact with college students in Srinagar to get their views on the unrest in Kashmir. The Home Minister will address a press conference in Srinagar on Monday before leaving for Jammu. He will also visit a camp of the BSF in Rajouri.
In Jammu, the Home Minister will meet traders, migrants, Kashmiri Pandits and representatives of communities including Gujjars and Bakarwals.
In his August 15 speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to Kashmiris, asserting that the protracted unrest in the state cannot be resolved either by bullets or by abuses, and that a solution can only be found by embracing all Kashmiris.
The Home Minister himself had said on August 19 that a solution to the Kashmir problem, besides terrorism, Naxalism, and the northeast insurgency will be found before 2022.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who heads the Congress policy planning group on Kashmir, will also lead a team of party leaders to Jammu and Kashmir next week for discussions on the current situation in the state with party workers and "like-minded" groups.