For Talks With Anyone Willing, Rajnath Singh Heads To Kashmir: 10 Points

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that he was going to Jammu and Kashmir with an "open mind" and is ready to meet with anyone who wishes to help resolve differences through dialogue, as he prepared for a four-day visit to the state. Mr Singh will travel to Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu and Rajouri and meet civil society members, leaders of political and social outfits, business leaders and others in a trip seen as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech in which he had sounded a fresh reach-out to the people of the Valley.