Singapore, Nepal Envoys Among 20 Diplomats Attend PM Modi's Public Meeting In Delhi

A delegation comprising several foreign diplomats, including Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong and Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar P Sharma, attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in North East Delhi today.

Voting in Delhi for all seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 25. BJP's Manoj Tiwari is in the electoral fray against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, said that about 20 dignitaries, including six ambassadors, will witness the rally and stressed that it is similar to Nepal.

Mr Sharma said, "Now we are here about 20 dignitaries from the embassies, including six ambassadors, to watch what the rally like in Delhi, especially, and also see what kind of programs you will have in the rally. So it's similar to Nepal, no doubt about that. But, we would like to have first-hand experience of the rally, especially that of the Prime Minister. We are proud of it."

Front row seats w fellow diplomatic colleagues to watch the world's largest democracy in action. Electrifying! Thank you @BJP4India, @vijai63 for the opportunity. - HC Wong@narendramodipic.twitter.com/iEQKZKdtVV — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 18, 2024

Calling India the "largest democracy" in the world, he said that part of the election has already been completed.

Nepal envoy said, "I think India is the mother of democracy, largest democracy in the world. So, I think we are very proud of that one. And then the general election is coming. The part of it has been already completed."

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The fourth phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections was conducted on May 7. The remaining three phases of voting will be held on May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

Voting was held in 96 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase, out of which 25 were from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,717 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase.

The fourth phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls on May 7 in 96 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 69.16 per cent, the Election Commission said on Friday. It said 69.58 per cent of men voters, 68.73 per cent of women voters, and 34.23 per cent of third-gender individuals exercised their franchise.

"Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail which is already shared with candidates. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots and its addition to total vote count," an Election Commission release said.

It said postal ballots include those given to service voters, absentee voters (85 , PwD, Essential Services etc) and voters on election duty. Daily account of such postal ballots received, as per statutory provisions, are given to all candidates.

The poll panel also gave parliamentary constituency-wise details of registered electors for 49 PCs going for polls in phase 5 on May 20.

