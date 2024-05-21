'Will Visit Sandeshkhali After': Mamata Banerjee's Big Announcement

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she would visit Sandeshkhali after her party candidate Haji Nurul wins from Basirhat, the Lok Sabha seat the area comes under.

As soon as Haji Nurul wins, her first visit will be to Sandeshkhali within a few days, the Chief Minister said today.

"I will go to meet the people there," said Ms Banerjee, who has not visited the Ground Zero of the massive controversy that hit her Trinamool Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

In February, Sandeshkhali, an island in the Sundarbans, erupted, with a group of people, mostly women, holding massive protest marches against the local Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accusing him of landgrabbing and sexual exploitation.

But events took multiple twists and turns amid a massive political row between the Trinamool and the BJP.