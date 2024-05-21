Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Indian Air Force Invites Applications, Registration Begins On May 22

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for Agniveervayu (Musician) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The application process will begin on May 22 with a deadline set for June 5.

According to the notification, the recruitment examination will be held in Kanpur and Bengaluru from July 3 to July 12.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must have completed 10th grade/matriculation or possess an equivalent qualification with minimum passing marks.

Candidates need to be skilled in music, demonstrating accuracy in tempo, pitch, and singing. They should be capable of performing the preparatory tune and any notations such as Staff notation, Tablature, Tonic Solfa, Hindustani, or Carnatic. Additionally, candidates must be able to tune individual instruments if necessary and match unknown notes on vocals or instruments.

Advertisement

Musical Experience Certificate:

Candidates should hold a proficiency certificate in playing at Grade 5 level or equivalent, have a diploma in Hindustani or Carnatic music, or possess a certificate of performance/participation in various events.

Physical Criteria:

Male candidates must have a minimum height of 162cm, while female candidates should be at least 152cm tall. Female candidates from North-East or hilly regions must be at least 147 cm tall, and those from Lakshadweep must be at least 150cm tall. Male candidates must have a chest measurement of 77cm unexpanded, with both male and female candidates having a chest expansion range of at least 5cm.

Candidates must pass multiple stages of the selection process, including a proficiency test, written test, physical fitness test, adaptability test II, and a medical examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

The Indian Air Force has detailed the eligibility criteria, including age limits, application procedures, educational qualifications, and other requirements on its official website. Applicants should review all information before applying.