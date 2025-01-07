IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens, Check Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the recruitment process for unmarried male and female candidates. Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official IAF website, vayu.agnipath.cdac.in. The deadline for application submission is January 27, 2025, at 11pm.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008. At the time of enrollment, candidates should not be older than 21 years.

Marital Status: Only unmarried individuals are eligible to apply for the Agniveer recruitment. Female candidates must also agree not to become pregnant during the four-year engagement period.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications

Science Students:

Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam with Mathematics and Physics, securing at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English

Or must have completed a three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English was not part of the diploma course)

Or must have passed a two-year vocational course with non-vocational subjects Physics and Mathematics, securing 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English was not part of the vocational course)

Non-Science Stream Students: