Indian Air Force Invites Applications For 182 Vacancies, Check Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is inviting applications for the recruitment of civilian posts at its various stations/units. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 182 vacancies. The application process began on August 03 with a deadline set for September 3.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants should be between 18 and 25 years old.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The vacancies are for positions such as LDC (Lower Division Clerk), Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver, and Hindi Typist.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Application Process

The application form should be duly typed in English or Hindi and include a recent passport-sized photograph, self-attested. Any other supporting documents should also be self-attested. Include a self-addressed envelope with a Rs 10 stamp affixed.

The address should be typed in English or Hindi. Separate applications should be submitted for each post, with the envelope clearly stating:

"Application for the post of ----- and category -----"

Include two passport-sized photographs (the same as the one attached to the application form).

Applications received after the due date will not be considered.

The IAF will not be responsible for any postal delays.

Pre-scrutiny of the application in terms of age limit, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates will be conducted by the respective unit before calling suitable candidates for the written test, skill test, practical test, or physical test.

The centre for the examination, skill test, practical test, or physical test will be communicated to the candidate in due course. The centre may be different from the place to which the application was sent.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualifications For Various Posts

Lower Division Clerk : Applicants should have completed an Intermediate degree in any stream and possess typing skills in English with a minimum speed of 35 WPM.

: Applicants should have completed an Intermediate degree in any stream and possess typing skills in English with a minimum speed of 35 WPM. Hindi Typist: Applicants must have completed 12th grade and possess typing skills in Hindi with a minimum speed of 30 WPM.

Applicants must have completed 12th grade and possess typing skills in Hindi with a minimum speed of 30 WPM. Driver: Candidates must be 10th pass, have a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) or Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license, and have at least 2 years of driving experience.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for Group C posts includes a written test and a skill/practical/physical test.

Written Exam: Applicants for the positions of Lower Division Clerk, Hindi Typist, or Driver will have to appear for a written test. The exam schedule will be released later.

Skill, Practical, or Physical Test: Individuals who clear the written exam will be called for a skill, practical, or physical test.

Syllabus:

For LDC/Hindi Typist - General Intelligence, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, General Awareness

For CMTD- General Intelligence, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, General Awareness, Trade/post related question

The question-cum-answer paper will be in English and Hindi.