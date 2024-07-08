IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Paper Pattern

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the Agniveervayu Intake 02/2025 registration process. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the Agniveervayu Intake 02/2025 registration process. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website . The deadline for application submission is July 28, at 11pm. Both males and females can apply. The written test will be held from October 18 onwards.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be born between July 3, 2004, and January 3, 2008. At the time of enrollment, candidates should be no older than 21 years.

Only unmarried individuals are eligible to apply for the Agniveer recruitment. Female candidates must also agree not to become pregnant during the four-year engagement period.

Educational Qualifications:

Science Students:

Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam with Mathematics and Physics, securing at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English.

Must have completed a three-year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the Diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English was not part of the Diploma course).

Must have passed a two-year Vocational course with non-vocational subjects Physics and Mathematics, securing 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English was not part of the vocational course).

Non-Science Stream Students:

Must have passed the Class 12 exam in any discipline with 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English.

Must have completed a two-year Vocational course with at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English was not part of the vocational course).

Details of the test are as follows:

Science Subjects:

The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise Physics, Mathematics, and English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Other than Science Subjects:

The total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects:

The total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise Physics, Mathematics, and English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Marking pattern for the online test: