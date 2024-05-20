Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: With 45 Per Cent Polling Till 3 pm, Baramulla Moves Towards Fresh Record

Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla is set to break all records as people turned out in droves to vote in the Lok Sabha election -- the first since the scrapping of the Article 370 that gave the erstwhile state its special status. Till 3 pm, 45 per cent people have voted -- and given the masses waiting in queue, the figure is set to go much higher.

In 1996, the polling figure for the constituency was 50 per cent. In 2019, only 34 per cent people had voted.

In Baramulla, former Chief Minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah faces the PDP's Faiyaz A Mir, People's Conference chief Sajad Ghani Lone, and Awami Ittehad Party chief, the jailed Engineer Rashid from the constituency.

Last week, the Srinagar constituency broke all records. In absence of any boycott call from separatists or fear of violence, the voting figure rose to 38 per cent -- a first in 35 years. Srinagar had recorded 14 per cent polling in the last general election.