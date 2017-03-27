Rajiv Gandhi 'Only Good Human Being In Family': Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Subramanian Swamy praised former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as the only good human being in the (Nehru-Gandhi family) and said he had contributed to the awakening of the Hindus."Rajiv Gandhi was the only good human being in the (Nehru-Gandhi) family and had contributed to awakening of the Hindus," he told reporters here.Mr Swamy recalled that the former Prime Minister had allowed telecast of popular mythological series Ramayana on Doordarshan and later opened Ayodhya's Ram temple to general public for prayers."Rajiv (Gandhi) allowed telecast of the mythological soap Ramayana on Doordarshan, the national television network, despite fierce opposition from Congress leaders," he said.Mr Swamy was optimistic about Supreme Court's suggestions of an out-of-court settlement for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue.Last year, Mr Swamy had requested the top court to take up an appeal to build the Ram Mandir. In his response to Chief Justice JS Khehar, Mr Swamy said it is difficult to make both communities sit together and judicial intervention is needed in the matter."It is an issue of sentiment and religion. First sit together and sort out. Both sides employ moderators and hold meetings," said Chief Justice JS Khehar said, further adding "If you want some principal mediator, we can arrange."The senior BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress over its electoral reverses, saying, "The Congress appears to be in a mood to commit suicide... we are there to carry out its funeral."Subramanian Swamy was here to deliver a lecture on the Ayodhya issue.