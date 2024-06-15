Indresh Kumar: 5 Facts About RSS Leader Who Took A Swipe At BJP

Indresh Kumar joined the RSS as a full-time Pracharak in 1970. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar caused a controversy by attributing the BJP's lower-than-expected seat count in the Lok Sabha elections to "arrogance." On Thursday, he said, "The party which did bhakti of Lord Ram and became arrogant was stopped at 240; however, it became the biggest party."

A day later, the RSS leader tried to clarify his remarks by saying, "The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Here are some facts on RSS leader Indresh Kumar: