UGC Releases New Curriculum, Credit Framework For Postgraduate Programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new curriculum and credit framework for postgraduate programmes.The framework outlines the credits and academic structure for both one-year and two-year PG programmes without requiring specific disciplines for entry. It also includes an option to exit after the first year in the two-year programme, highlighting flexibility and mobility as its primary characteristics.



"The framework, with no discipline-specific entry requirements, outlines the credits and academic structure for both one-year and two-year PG programmes. It provides an exit option after the first year in the two-year programme. Flexibility and mobility are its key features," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The UGC has developed the curriculum and credit framework for postgraduate programmes to accommodate restructured degree programs and entry/exit procedures. This framework emphasizes student empowerment by offering freedom, flexibility, and choices.

It delineates the credit structure and curriculum contents for both one-year and two-year postgraduate programmes, including an exit option at the end of the first year for two-year programs. This initiative aims to enhance students' knowledge and prepare them for advanced research studies, facilitating their transition from knowledge acquisition to knowledge creation.

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for flexible undergraduate and postgraduate education, universities are encouraged to promote restructured degree programmes. This includes offering various designs of postgraduate programmes to align with the flexibility introduced in undergraduate education.

Furthermore, NEP 2020 proposes several approaches for postgraduate education:

A 2-year programme with the second year dedicated to research for graduates of 3-year Bachelor's programmes.

A 1-year PG programme for those completing a 4-year Bachelor's programme with honours/honours with research.

Integrated 5-year Bachelor's/Master's programmes are also recommended.

Universities are urged to offer PG programs in core disciplines like Machine Learning, multidisciplinary fields.

Key features of the PG curriculum framework include:

Flexibility to switch disciplines of study.

Options for UG graduates with majors and minors to choose major, minor(s), or other subjects based on competence.

Opportunity for learners to select courses of interest.

Flexibility in learning modes (offline, ODL, online, and hybrid).

Mobility and credit transfer facilitated by the Academic Bank of Credits and guidelines for multiple entry and exit in academic programs.

Credit requirements for PG programmes are stipulated based on the type and duration of the undergraduate degree.

Eligibility for PG programmes is determined by the completion of relevant UG majors or minors, with admission criteria, including performance in UG courses or entrance examinations at national or university levels.

Check the full framework here