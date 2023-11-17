UGC Invites Suggestions And Feedback On Draft Guideline For Postgraduate Programmes

New Delhi:
In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the postgraduate programmes in the country will have different designs with entry and exit facility and greater emphasis on research. In this regard, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited suggestions, comments and feedback from the stakeholders on the draft Guidelines on Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate programmes.
The stakeholders can submit the feedback on the guidelines by December 15, 2023.
As per NEP, the postgraduate programme can have the following features:
- The 2-year postgraduate programme will have the second year entirely devoted to research for those who have completed the 3-year Bachelor's programme.
- For students completing a 4-year Bachelor's programme with Honours/Honours with Research, there could be a 1-year Master's programme.
- There may be an integrated 5-year Bachelor's/Master's programme.
- Universities will aim to offer Masters programmes in core areas such as Machine Learning as well as multidisciplinary fields 'AI + X' and professional areas such as health care, agriculture, and law.
- There shall be a National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF). Higher education qualifications leading to a degree/diploma/certificate shall be described by the NHEQF in terms of such learning outcomes. Accordingly, the levels prescribed for the master's programme are levels 6, 6.5, and 7.
- PG framework should be in sync with National Credit Framework (NCrF) for the creditisation of all learning and assignment, accumulation, storage, transfer and redemption of credits, subject to assessment.