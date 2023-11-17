UGC Invites Suggestions And Feedback On Draft Guideline For Postgraduate Programmes

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the postgraduate programmes in the country will have different designs with entry and exit facility and greater emphasis on research. In this regard, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited suggestions, comments and feedback from the stakeholders on the draft Guidelines on Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate programmes.

The stakeholders can submit the feedback on the guidelines by December 15, 2023.

As per NEP, the postgraduate programme can have the following features: