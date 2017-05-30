Rajinikanth Is Filming Kaala Karikaalan In Mumbai. See Pics From The Sets

Superstar Rajinikanth is in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming film Kaala Karikaalan. In the pictures, we can see Rajinikanth surrounded by huge crowd amidst heavy security. Kaala Karikaalan went on floors in Mumbai over the weekend. Before leaving for Mumbai, the 66-year-old actor updated his fans about the shooting schedule of the film, "The shooting for Kaala begins on Saturday. I am leaving for Mumbai," he said, reported news agency PTI. Rajinikanth plays the titular role in Kaala Karikaalan. The first poster of the film in was unveiled last week by Dhanush. Kaala Karikaalan is directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa.
Rajinikanth co-stars with Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi in Kaala Karikaalan. IANS reports that the shooting for the film will continue for over a month while the stay in Mumbai is for about a week. "Rajinikanth sir has also joined the sets. This will be a week-long schedule where the makers will shoot some general scenes that require Mumbai as the backdrop," IANS quoted a source from the film's unit as saying.
Here we go !! The biggest of them all .. #superstar Rajinikanth's #kaala first look pic.twitter.com/G9T6r3JtiS— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017
Pa Ranjith last directed Rajinikanth in the 2016 blockbuster film Kabali, opposite Radhika Apte.
Actors Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil form the additional cast of Kaala Karikaalan.
Before Kaala Karikaalan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Shankar's 2.0. The film is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). Rajinikanth will reprise the role of Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti in 2.0. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey are also part of 2.0. The film hits the screens next year in January.
(With agencies inputs)