'Rahul Gandhi Missing', Say Posters In Amethi, Offers 'Reward' For Information

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Posters declaring "Rahul Gandhi Missing" are seen across his parliamentary constituency Amethi Amethi: Posters declaring "Rahul Gandhi missing" are on display across Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, a VIP constituency courtesy the Congress vice-president who represents it in parliament. The poster, which also states that "anyone giving information about Rahul Gandhi will be rewarded", has come as a new embarrassment to the Congress, which has quickly termed it as a "handiwork" of the BJP and RSS.



The poster, which has text printed in Hindi with a large photograph of Mr Gandhi reads, "Amethi ke maanniya saansad Shri Rahul Gandhi Amethi se laapata hain" (Respected parliamentarian from Amethi Rahul Gandhi has been missing from his constituency). Mr Gandhi, who has been criticised several times by the BJP for neglecting his constituency, last visited Amethi around six months ago to campaign for the state election.



Residents of Amethi, which has been a Gandhi family stronghold for decades, have also complained about the lack of development in the past.



The poster also had a complaint which read: "Because of Mr Gandhi's absence, development projects and other works which were supposed to be carried out under his administration as an MP have stalled in Amethi."



The poster further states that "The common man is feeling cheated and humiliated due to his behaviour." It even goes on to offer a reward saying, "Anyone giving information about Rahul Gandhi will be rewarded."



Yogendra Mishra, the District Congress chief, accused the BJP and RSS of a "conspiracy" to defame the Congress. He claimed that



The BJP has completely dismissed allegation leveled against it by the Congress.



Slamming the Congress for "their own fault", Uma Shankar Pandey, BJP's district president said: "Had he (Rahul Gandhi) done something for Amethi, the situation would not have arisen."



Additional Superintendent of Police BC Dubey said that the police have not received any complaint in this matter yet. "If we get a complaint, we will investigate and take necessary action," he said.



Last week



(With inputs from PTI)





