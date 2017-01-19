Punjab Elections 2017: 1,941 Candidates File Nominations

With assembly elections in Punjab less than a month away, the process of filing nomination papers came to an end on Wednesday with 1,941 candidates filing nominations for the 117 assembly constituencies in the state. Congress's newest recruit Navjot Singh Sidhu, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann were among the 1,040 candidates who filed the nominations on the last day itself for the February 4 assembly elections in the state. Navjot Sidhu filed his nomination from the Amritsar East seat, while Bhagwant Mann filed his nomination from Jalalabad. Amarinder Singh filed his papers from Lambi where he will take on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Punjab is set to witness high octane battles from Lambi and Jalalabad assembly seats. Punjab will witness a three-way fight between the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in all 117 assembly seats.An official spokesperson of the Chief Electoral Office in Punjab said the scrutiny of papers will be done on Thursday, while Saturday has been fixed as the last day for name withdrawals.Ludhiana has the maximum number of nominations filed at 222 and the lowest, 37, were filed in Fatehgarh Sahib district.Giving details of the papers filed for different districts, the Chief Electoral Office spokesperson said that total 196 candidates have filed nominations in district Amritsar, 44 in Barnala, Bathinda 110, Faridkot 41, Fazilka 67, Ferozepur 70, Gurdaspur 106, Hoshiarpur 119, Jallandhar 146, Kapurthala 76, Mansa 48, Moga 61, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Mohali 69, Muktsar 68, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 45, Patiala 148, Pathankot 58, Rupnagar 41, Sangrur 115 and in Tarntaran a total of 55 candidates filed the nomination papers.In the last election, 1,078 candidates had filed nominations for the 117-member House.Counting of votes will take place on March 11.