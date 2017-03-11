Punjab Election Results 2017: Happy Birthday, Amarinder Singh. Congress Set For Comeback

Captain Amarinder Singh could not have hoped for a better 75th birthday celebration. His party, the Congress, is making a comeback in Punjab after 10 years and he is expected to return as Chief Minister.
Highlights
- Congress set to make a comeback in Punjab after 10 years
- Amarinder Singh winning in stronghold Patiala, trailing in Lambi
- He had announced that if he lost, it would be his last election
In the first three hours of counting of votes, the Congress had established a comfortable lead in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had been tipped the winner by many, is at the number two spot, with the ruling Akali-BJP doing better than expected.
Amarinder Singh, popular as "Captain" among his supporters, had announced that if he lost, it would be his last election.
After an energetic campaign, the Congress veteran has spent the last few days at his home in Chandigarh. After the campaign came the release of his biography -- The People's Maharaja -- by Chandigarh-based journalist Khushwant Singh.
The Punjab Congress chief contested from two seats, his traditional stronghold of Patiala, where he took on former Army Chief Gen JJ Singh (retd) and in Lambi against Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal. He is winning in the first but trailing in Lambi.