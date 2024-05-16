NASA's Hubble Captures Triple-Star System 550 Light-Years Away

HP Tau, is a triple-star family with members HP Tau, HP Tau G2, and HP Tau G3

A breathtaking new Hubble image reveals a cosmic spectacle. Like diamonds in a geode, three young stars erupt from a sculpted cavity within a glowing nebula. This captivating system, HP Tau, is a triple-star family with members HP Tau, HP Tau G2, and HP Tau G3.

HP Tau, the brightest star in the trio, is a stellar infant. Unlike our Sun, a seasoned 4.6 billion years old, HP Tau is a mere 10 million years old. Classified as a T Tauri star, it hasn't ignited nuclear fusion yet, but it's on its way to becoming a Sun-like star. These youngsters are often found cloaked in the leftover dust and gas from their birth, which explains the swirling nebula surrounding HP Tau, NASA said in a news release.

True to its variable star nature, HP Tau's brightness fluctuates. These changes can be erratic, influenced by the chaotic environment of a developing star. The swirling disk feeding the star, material falling onto its surface, and even giant sunspots on its surface can all contribute to the star's unpredictable shine.

HP Tau, 550 light-years from Earth, is the youngest star in a three-star system. HP Tau is in the process of turning into a star like our Sun, but it's likely less than 10 million years old-for comparison, the Sun is around 4.6 billion years old.

A wispy veil of gas and dust drapes around the stars, catching their light and shimmering like a cosmic spotlight. Unlike some nebulae, this one doesn't create its own light. Instead, it acts like a giant celestial mirror, reflecting the brilliance of the nearby stars. Imagine a dusty cloud illuminated by car headlights on a foggy night - that's the basic idea behind a reflection nebula.

