Punjab Election Result 2017 Live: Triangular Battle Betwen Akali Dal-BJP, Congress, AAP

All India | | Updated: March 11, 2017 07:37 IST
Punjab Election Result 2017: The election was held across 117 seats on February 4

The assembly election results of the 2017 in Punjab will be declared today. The state has seen an intense political battle between the ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is looking to score big on its debut. Punjab registered a record voter turnout of 75 per cent across its 117 constituencies on February 4. The most high-profile constituency is incumbent Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's Lambi, where he is challenged by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh.  Mr Badal, 89, is the country's oldest Chief Minister. Amarinder Singh is also contesting from his native Patiala seat against Akali Dal candidate and former Army chief General JJ Singh. AAP MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, is challenging Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalalabad. Former BJP lawmaker and Congress leader Navjot Singh Siddhu is contesting the Amritsar East seat. To form government a party needs to win 59 seats.
 

Here are the live updates of the Punjab assembly election result 2017:

 


Mar 11, 2017
07:23 (IST)
Poll of Exit Polls showed a neck-and-neck contest between Congress and AAP

Mar 11, 2017
07:17 (IST)
Outside the Badal family residence in their native village of Lambi
Mar 11, 2017
07:13 (IST)
Ahead of counting, analysis with Dr Prannoy Roy and others

Dr Roy: In 2012, Akali+BJP had 68 seats, Cong 46 - first time Punjab's revolving door was smashed. In 2014, AAP won equivalent of 33 seats - that was a big blow to Akalis who have been in power for 10 years now.


Mar 11, 2017
06:50 (IST)

