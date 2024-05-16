US Teen Accepted In 231 University, Awarded $15 Million In Scholarships

Madison Crowell is a student of Liberty County High School in Georgia.

A teenager in the US has been accepted by 231 universities, and earned scholarships worth $15 million. According to Fox5 Atlanta, 18-year-old Madison Crowell is a student of Liberty County High School in Georgia. Her family moved their four years ago. The aspiring physical therapist wants to eventually earn a doctorate in physical therapy. Out of the numerous offers, Ms Crowell has chosen High Point University in North Carolina to study science on a full-tuition scholarship, the outlet further said.

The BBC said that students in the US are eligible to apply for scholarships in every university application they submit. How much Ms Crowell is eligible to receive from the total amount of $15 million is not known.

She is set to graduate from the high school on May 18.

"I want to show the kids here in Liberty County that it's possible to get accepted into not only just local schools... but that you can get accepted into schools... that you think might be out of your reach," Ms Crowell told ABC News.

She called the decision to choose High point "one of the best in her life".

Nido Qubein, High Point University's president, said: "We are excited to welcome Madison. She is going to do exceptional things."

Ms Crowell faced a number of rejections before finally achieving success. She was rejected by a small number of universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Tulane University and Colorado College.

"I know what it's like to be deferred from a dream school and you don't know if you're going to get the chance to apply again or you're not going to be accepted again," she said.

"Always keep a positive sight on these things because it can get a little overwhelming," the teenager further said.