NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Live TVResultsCandidatesMapPersonalitiesPartiesSeatsRegionsNewsMore

Assembly Elections Result 2017: AAP Ka Kya Hoga? Second In Punjab, Zero In Goa

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 11, 2017 11:28 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Assembly Elections Result 2017: AAP Ka Kya Hoga? Second In Punjab, Zero In Goa

Assembly Election results 2017: Kejriwal's AAP jumps up to second place in Punjab, zero in Goa

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. AAP in second place in Punjab with 26 leads
  2. Exit polls had predicted Congress and AAP neck in neck for top spot
  3. AAP is yet to open its account in Goa
Unlike a cautious BJP, which didn't have flowers or sweets at its office in Uttar Pradesh this morning, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gone full blast with balloons and "Jai Ho" blaring on loudspeakers, anticipating smashing results from Punjab and Goa.

As it turned out, AAP celebrated too soon.

In two hours of counting, it was clear that the party was fighting for the second spot in Punjab and non-existent in Goa.

Exit polls had given Punjab to either the Congress or AAP.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's most prominent leader in Punjab, boldly predicted his party would win more than 100 of Punjab's 117 assembly seats. At last count, the 44-year-old stand-up comedian turned politician was trailing in the Jalalabad seat.

Assessing the disappointing results, the party's Somnath Bharti said Punjab and Goa would be a "great learning experience" on what went wrong for the party.

"We are new to politics, we don't understand numbers very much. We believe in hard work, hard work for people, hard work in the assembly," said Mr Bharti, a former minister in Delhi.

Two years ago, AAP had scored a sensational victory in Delhi, decimating rivals BJP and Congress. It also debuted in parliament by winning four seats in Punjab in 2014 - the equivalent of 33 seats.

Trying to put a positive spin to today's setback, Mr Bharti said at least after these polls, AAP would be the only other party after the BJP and Congress with a footprint in more than two states.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPunjab Election Result 2017 Live: Congress' Amarinder Singh Gears Up For Second Term
Election resultselection results 2017Punjab electionsPunjab election results 2017BJPAkali DalBJP Akali allianceCongressSukhbir Singh BadalAam Aadmi PartyArvind KejriwalGoa Elections 2017AAP in GoaAAP in Punjab
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

Quick Links

Live Election ResultsUttar PradeshUttarakhandPunjabManipurGoaElections 2017MeerutJalalabadKairana
................... Advertisement ...................