Assembly Elections Result 2017: AAP Ka Kya Hoga? Second In Punjab, Zero In Goa

New Delhi:
Unlike a cautious BJP, which didn't have flowers or sweets at its office in Uttar Pradesh this morning, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gone full blast with balloons and "Jai Ho" blaring on loudspeakers, anticipating smashing results from Punjab and Goa.
Highlights
- AAP in second place in Punjab with 26 leads
- Exit polls had predicted Congress and AAP neck in neck for top spot
- AAP is yet to open its account in Goa
As it turned out, AAP celebrated too soon.
In two hours of counting, it was clear that the party was fighting for the second spot in Punjab and non-existent in Goa.
Exit polls had given Punjab to either the Congress or AAP.
Bhagwant Mann, AAP's most prominent leader in Punjab, boldly predicted his party would win more than 100 of Punjab's 117 assembly seats. At last count, the 44-year-old stand-up comedian turned politician was trailing in the Jalalabad seat.
Assessing the disappointing results, the party's Somnath Bharti said Punjab and Goa would be a "great learning experience" on what went wrong for the party.
"We are new to politics, we don't understand numbers very much. We believe in hard work, hard work for people, hard work in the assembly," said Mr Bharti, a former minister in Delhi.
Two years ago, AAP had scored a sensational victory in Delhi, decimating rivals BJP and Congress. It also debuted in parliament by winning four seats in Punjab in 2014 - the equivalent of 33 seats.
Trying to put a positive spin to today's setback, Mr Bharti said at least after these polls, AAP would be the only other party after the BJP and Congress with a footprint in more than two states.