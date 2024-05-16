Falsa is composed of a high percentage of water and essential electrolytes

Falsa, also known as Grewia asiatica, is a small fruit that offers numerous health benefits. These benefits are largely due to its rich nutritional profile, including antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. In this article, we share a list of benefits you can achieve from consuming falsa.

10 Health benefits of consuming falsa:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Falsa is packed with antioxidants such as anthocyanins and phenolic compounds. Antioxidants help neutralise free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

The fruit contains bioactive compounds that reduce inflammation. By reducing inflammation, falsa can help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and may lower the risk of chronic inflammation-related diseases.

3. Good for heart health

Falsa has high levels of potassium and low sodium, which help regulate blood pressure. The antioxidants also contribute to heart health by preventing oxidative damage to the cardiovascular system. Regular consumption can improve cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

4. Helps in weight management

Falsa is low in calories but high in dietary fibre. The fibre content helps promote a feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake and aiding in weight management.

5. Aids digestion

The fibre in falsa aids in bowel movements and promotes a healthy digestive system. Improved digestion can prevent constipation, reduce bloating, and support a healthy gut microbiome.

6. Boosts immune system

Falsa contains vitamin C and other essential nutrients that strengthen the immune system. A stronger immune system helps the body fend off infections and recover more quickly from illnesses.

7. Regulates blood sugar levels

The fruit's fibre content and low glycemic index help manage blood sugar levels. This makes it beneficial for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition, as it helps prevent spikes in blood sugar.

8. Improves skin health

The antioxidants and vitamins in falsa, particularly vitamin C, support collagen production and skin repair. Consuming falsa can lead to healthier, more radiant skin and may help delay the signs of ageing.

9. Enhances respiratory health

Falsa has properties that can soothe the respiratory tract and alleviate symptoms of respiratory conditions. It can help relieve symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory issues by reducing inflammation and irritation.

10. Hydrates and refreshes the body

Falsa is composed of a high percentage of water and essential electrolytes. Eating falsa can help maintain hydration, especially in hot climates or during intense physical activity, and it replenishes lost electrolytes, preventing dehydration.

Incorporating falsa into your diet can provide a variety of health benefits, from reducing inflammation and oxidative stress to supporting heart and digestive health, boosting the immune system, and improving skin health. Regular consumption of falsa can thus contribute to overall well-being and help prevent various health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.