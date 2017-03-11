NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Punjab Election Results 2017: Congress Ahead But Amarinder Singh Trailing, Show Leads At 9 am

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 11, 2017 09:17 IST
Punjab Election Results 2017: Congress Ahead But Amarinder Singh Trailing, Show Leads At 9 am

Punjab election results 2017: The Congress campaign was led by Amarinder Singh.

Highlights

  1. Congress leads in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party in second spot
  2. Incumbent Akali-BJP alliance in third place
  3. Punjab has 117 seats, a party needs 59 to form the government
The Congress is doing well at 9 am in Punjab. In early leads for 33 seats, the Congress was ahead in 21. Its main rival, the Aam Aadmi Party, was leading in just 7.

Punjab has 117 seats, a party needs 59 to form the government.

Exit polls showed the state locked in a very close fight between the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. The poll of polls (aggregated) showed the Congress ahead by just two seats.

The Congress campaign was led by Captain Amarinder Singh, who turns 75 today, and has said he will retire from politics if he loses today. Early leads show him trailing in Lambi, where he has challenged Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The incumbent Akali-BJP combine is expected to lose big time.

