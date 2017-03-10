Live Assembly Election 2017 Updates: UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur

After more than a month of voting, election results are due in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Exit poll results have predicted a big lead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP. In the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh - India's largest and the most crucial to its politics - the BJP ran a hard-fought campaign to wrest power from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (which contested this time in alliance with Rahul Gandhi's Congress). But the final word may lie with the Bahujan Samaj Party if the chips fall equally in favour of the BJP and Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. In Punjab however, all exit polls have predicted a wipeout for the ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance and contest is seen between the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur election results will also throw up interesting political insights - critical for a read of the way things are shaping for the 2019 General Elections. Will the BJP keep up its winning streak, will the Congress manage to return to political relevance and how close will India get to a significant third front? The answers to these elemental questions will lie in the results of 2017 Assembly Elections.